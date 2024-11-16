Senegal wraps up campaigning for legislative elections ahead of vote on Nov 17

Dakar, Nov 16 Campaigning for Senegal's legislative elections concluded nationwide, marking the end of a largely smooth process despite isolated tensions in recent days.

Since October 27, 41 political parties and coalitions launched campaigns across the country, vying for voter support, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Sunday, 7,371,890 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots to elect 165 members of the National Assembly at 7,048 polling stations and 16,440 voting centres, both domestically and abroad.

Minister of the Interior and Public Security Jean-Baptiste Tine assured the public that the government has taken all necessary measures to guarantee a "free, transparent and inclusive" election.

Civil society organisations have deployed observers to monitor the vote, while authorities began delivering election materials to polling stations on Friday.

