Senegalese president schedules legislative elections for November 17

Dakar, Sep 13 Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye on Thursday dissolved the National Assembly and scheduled new legislative elections for November 17.

"After consulting the Constitutional Council on the right date, the prime minister and the president of the National Assembly on the appropriateness, I dissolve the National Assembly and call the legislative elections for Nov. 17," Faye said in a message to the nation.

Despite winning the presidential election with 54.28 percent of the vote in March, his party, the African Patriots of Senegal for Work, Ethics and Fraternity party, holds the minority position in the National Assembly, where the coalition of the outgoing president Macky Sall controlled majority of the 165 seats.

Faye said the National Assembly had used its majority to thwart his initiatives, Xinhua news agency reported.

