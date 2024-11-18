Senegal's ruling party leads in legislative elections

Dakar, Nov 18 Senegal's ruling PASTEF party, led by Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, secured a large lead in the November 17 legislative elections, according to preliminary tallies.

With these results, released late Sunday evening by polling stations in Senegal and abroad, PASTEF looks set to win a large majority of seats in the National Assembly, Xinhua news agency reported.

Departmental vote-counting commissions are finalising the counting process. The results will be sent to the National Electoral Commission to publish the official provisional results.

Opposition leaders have acknowledged PASTEF's victory and congratulated its leader and candidates.

Former Prime Minister Amadou Ba, leader of the Jamm Ak Njarin coalition, and Dakar Mayor Barthelemy Dias, leader of the Samm Sa Kaddu coalition, both conceded defeat and hailed the ruling party's success.

Some 7,300,000 Senegalese went to the polls Sunday to elect 165 members of parliament for a five-year term. Forty-one political formations, parties, or coalitions compete in the legislative elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor