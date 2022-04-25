Senior designer of China's wide-body aircraft dies of sudden illness

Shanghai, April 25 A senior designer of China's wide-body aircraft CR929, developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), passed away on Sunday at the age of 43, according to a media report, Global Times reported.

Meng Qinggong, deputy director of COMAC's Composite Material Centre, deputy chief designer of the CR929 airliner and chief designer of the ARJ21, passed away due to illness in Shanghai on Sunday, COMAC said in an obituary.

"Meng was an outstanding scientific and technical worker in China's large passenger aircraft industry. We express our deep sorrow over his death and sympathy to his family," COMAC said.

Meng passed away after suffering a heart attack at his home in the Xinzhuang Industrial Zone in Shanghai's Minhang district, according to local media The Paper.

The media report said that Meng devoted himself to volunteer activities in the community since mid-March due to the Covid-19 outbreaks in the city and neighbours were deeply saddened by his sudden death.

While serving as a volunteer in his residential compound, Meng delivered antigen detection reagents to residents and always took the trouble to demonstrate and explain to elderly people who did not know how to take the test, it reported.

