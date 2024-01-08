Senior Hezbollah commander killed in Israel air strike

Tel Aviv, Jan 8 A senior commander of the Hezbollah group was killed in an Israeli air strike at Majdal in Lebanon.

Senior Hezbollah commander, Wissam Al-Tamil who is also known as Jawas was deputy head of the elite Rawdan force of Hezbollah.

According to Arabian media reports he was killed while he was traveling in a car along with another Hezbollah leader.

It may be noted that the Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasarullah had in two televised addresses warned Israel that there would be severe retaliation if there was an attack in Lebanon.

This address was following the killing of Hamas deputy political head, Saleh al-Arouri who died in a drone attack allegedly by Israel in Beirut along with six other men of the terror group.

