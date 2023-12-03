Senior Israeli official says Hamas cannot continue to rule Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 3 (ANI/TPS): Mark Regev, a senior advisor to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a former Israeli Ambassador to the UK, said on Sunday "When compared to the West's campaign to destroy ISIS, Israel's war against Hamas is producing far fewer civilian casualties."

Regev also said that any ceasefire that leaves Hamas in power in Gaza would be a "band-aid solution, guaranteeing future Gaza wars," and "For the good of Israelis and Palestinians alike, Hamas cannot continue to rule the Gaza Strip." (ANI/TPS)

