Senior Thai officials seek to secure last hostage, recover bodies of two others

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 3 (ANI/TPS): A high-ranking delegation of Thai officials expressed gratitude and hope following the release of five Thai hostages from Hamas captivity during an emotional visit to Jerusalem's Western Wall on Monday.

Thailand's Foreign Minister Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Deputy Foreign Minister Russ Jalichandra and Royal Thai Army Chief of Staff Gen. Songwit Noonpackdee are visiting Israel to secure the release of one Thai hostage and the bodies of two others still in Gaza.

The five freed hostages, agricultural workers Thenna Pongsak, Sathian Suwannakham, Sriaoun Watchara, Seathao Bannawat, and Rumnao Surasakwere released on Thursday after 482 days in captivity.

They are currently recovering at Shamir Medical Center in Petah Tikva. Hospital director Dr. Osnat Levzion-Korach said the five were held underground without sunlight for long periods of time but did not appear to be malnourished. She attributed their stable physical condition to their young age.

On Sunday, Sangiampongsa met with Israeli Interior Minister Moshe Arbel on Sunday to discuss the future of the released hostages. Arbel told Sangiampongsa that the five Thais would be granted permanent residency in Israel.

Hamas still holds Thai national Pinta Nattapong, now 36, who worked at Kibbutz Nir Oz. In May 2024, Israeli authorities determined that two other Thais, Sudthisak Rinthalak and Sonthaya Oakkharasri, who worked at Kibbutz Be'eri were murdered at the kibbutz and their bodies taken to Gaza.

Hamas killed forty four Thai nationals during the October 7 attacks and took another 31 hostage according to Thailand's Foreign Ministry. Twenty three were freed during a temporary ceasefire in November 2023.

Following the attacks, thousands of Thai laborers who primarily work in agriculture and construction returned home. There are currently around 38,000 Thais working in fields, plantations and packing houses and Israeli officials hope to raise that number to 133,000 during 2025.

The first phase of the ceasefire is supposed to see a total of 33 Israeli hostages freed over six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian terrorists imprisoned in Israel. The exact number will depend on how many are alive.

The fate of the remaining 65 hostages will be determined by negotiations to begin on the 16th day of the ceasefire. Critics say the phased approach condemns hostages not freed in the beginning to open-ended captivity and undermines Israel's war gains.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 79 remaining hostages, 35 have been declared dead. (ANI/TPS)

