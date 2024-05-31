Senior US official, Chinese counterpart hold diplomatic talks in a move to ease tensions

Washington, DC [US], May 31 : US Deputy Secretary of State, Kurt Campbell and China's Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu held diplomatic talks in Washington in a bid to defuse tensions and discuss efforts to maintain military-to-military communication and to advance cooperation, reported Voice of America (VOA).

Deputy US State Secretary hosted his Chinese counterpart at the State Department for talks aimed at maintaining open communication to prevent miscalculations and unintended conflicts, especially during times of tension.

The two officials held two hours of face-to-face discussions, following which they had a working lunch at the State Department.

Later in the afternoon, US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer continued discussions with Ma, reported VOA.

Moreover, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also stopped by the meeting to greet Ma and exchange views on key issues.

"The two sides discussed ongoing work to continue military-to-military communication and advance cooperation in areas where our interests align, such as counternarcotics," the White House said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the officials also discussed areas of disagreement, as reported by VOA.

"Finer affirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He underscored US support for international law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. The two sides also discussed Russia's war against Ukraine, challenges in the Middle East, and efforts to advance the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the White House statement said.

The Chinese official's visit is followed by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Shanghai and Beijing in April.

According to the officials, it builds on the US's intensive diplomacy with the PRC to responsibly manage competition in the relationship, even in areas where the two countries disagree.

The State Department has said that the US is engaging in face-to-face diplomacy with China to clearly and directly communicate Washington's positions and intentions, further aiming to make progress on bilateral, regional and global issues, reported VOA.

A spokesperson for China's Foreign Affairs Ministry highlighted that Ma would also "interact and communicate with representatives from various sectors in the US" during his visit to the country from Thursday to Sunday.

Earlier on Thursday, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the US would continue its engagement with China at senior levels while raising concerns over contentious issues, including Beijing's support for Russia's war efforts in Ukraine, as reported by VOA.

"If China does not curtail its support for Russia's defence industrial base, the U.S. would be prepared to take further steps," Patel said during a briefing.

He added, "The PRC's reconstitution of the Russian defence industrial base not only threatens Ukrainian security but also threatens European security," a view held by the United States, the G7, the European Union and NATO countries.

Last month, Blinken voiced "serious concern" regarding China's support for Russia's defence industry, warning Chinese leaders that Washington could impose sanctions over the matter.

China defended its approach to Russia, stressing that it is engaged only in normal economic exchanges with a major trading partner, VOA reported.

Campbell, during his visit to Brussels, emphasised the urgent need for European and NATO countries "to send a collective message of concern to China about its actions, which we view are destabilizing in the heart of Europe."

