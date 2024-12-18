"Senseless gun violence again visited our classrooms" Kamala Harris condemns Wisconsin shooting

Washington DC [US], December 18 : US Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin and said the "senseless gun violence" has again visited the classrooms.

Calling the incident a "senseless shooting", Harris said that her husband, Douglas Emhoff and she were mourning the deaths caused by the violence.

"Over the weekend, our nation paused to remember the innocent children and brave educators who were taken from us 12 years ago when someone armed with a weapon of war walked into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT. Today, senseless gun violence has once again visited our classrooms as students and teachers in Madison, WI had their last week of school before Christmas break tragically interrupted by a deadly shooting," Harris said in a statement.

The Vice President expressed gratitude to the first responders and security officials for their quick action at the site.

"Doug and I are mourning the student and teacher who were killed and we are praying for all those who were injured, including those who remain hospitalized. We are also thinking of the young people and families who have had their lives forever changed by this act of gun violence. And we are sending our gratitude to the educators, members of law enforcement, first responders, and medical professionals who quickly and selflessly jumped into action to ensure that even more lives were not lost in this community," the statement read.

Noting the progress made by the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention legislation, she stressed that more work needs to be done.

"As we hold our loved ones closer this holiday season, we must resolve to do everything in our power to end this epidemic that has become the leading cause of death for kids throughout America. While we have made necessary progress together over the last four years, including through the most significant gun safety legislation in nearly 30 years and our first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, there is more work to be done to ensure that every person has the freedom to live safe from the horror of gun violence. Congress and state legislatures must make background checks universal, pass red flag and safe storage laws, and ban assault weapons. These commonsense solutions will save lives and make our children and communities safer," the statement added.

At least two people were killed and six were injured at a shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin.

The investigators found that a 15-year-old shooter. She was also found dead in what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

