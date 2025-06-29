Belgrade [Serbia], June 29 : Protestors in Serbia took to the streets of Belgrade and demanded an early election, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera noted that the rally demanding snap elections comes in the wake of protests which took place eight months prior over a roof crash linked by critics to graft.

Thousands of protestors demanded an early election to end the 12-year rule of President Aleksandar Vucic.

As per Al Jazeera, large numbers of officers in riot gear were deployed to police Saturday's protests, which were organised by Serbia's university students. The students were a driving force behind nationwide demonstrations, which had started nearly eight months earlier, after the collapse of a renovated concrete rail station roof in Novi Sad, which killed 16 people.

The deadly collapse last November became a turning point for frustrations with the government. As per Al Jazeera, many Serbians said that the roof collapse was the result of alleged corruption and negligence in state infrastructure projects. Under pressure, Prime Minister Milos Vucevic resigned at the start of this year; however, President Vucic remains in power.

Al Jazeera reported that hours before the rally at Slavija Square and Nemanjina Avenue, Vucic's party sent in buses of its own supporters from other parts of the country, many wearing T-shirts reading: "We won't give up Serbia". They were joining supporters who have been camping near Vucic's office in central Belgrade since mid-March.

Al Jazeera reported that President Vucic, whose Progressive Party-led coalition holds 156 of 250 parliamentary seats, told reporters on Saturday that unspecified "foreign powers" were behind the protest and said that police should be restrained, but warned that "thugs will face justice".

According to Al Jazeera, President Vucic had previously refused snap elections and has been intent on continuing his second term, which will end in 2027, when the parliamentary elections are also scheduled.

