Serbian Minister announces resignation following roof structure collapse

Belgrade, Nov 5 Serbian Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Goran Vesic announced that he will step down, following the collapse of a roof structure at the Novi Sad railway station.

The collapse left 14 people dead and three others injured on Friday, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

In a statement released on Monday evening, Vesic expressed condolences to the victims.

"I offered my resignation on the day of the accident. Tomorrow morning, I will formally submit my resignation to the Prime Minister," Vesic said.

The Serbian government declared November 2 a national day of mourning for those who died in the collapse of the roof structure at the Novi Sad railway station.

