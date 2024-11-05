Serbian Minister announces resignation following roof structure collapse
Published: November 5, 2024
Belgrade, Nov 5 Serbian Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Goran Vesic announced that he will step down, following the collapse of a roof structure at the Novi Sad railway station.
The collapse left 14 people dead and three others injured on Friday, as reported by Xinhua news agency.
In a statement released on Monday evening, Vesic expressed condolences to the victims.
"I offered my resignation on the day of the accident. Tomorrow morning, I will formally submit my resignation to the Prime Minister," Vesic said.
The Serbian government declared November 2 a national day of mourning for those who died in the collapse of the roof structure at the Novi Sad railway station.
