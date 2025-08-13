Sergey Lavrov, Marco Rubio discuss Putin-Trump summit over phone call

Moscow [Russia], August 13 : Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone conversation on Tuesday (local time) to discuss the upcoming meeting between President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump in Alaska on August 15.

According to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lavrov and Rubio "discussed certain aspects" of the Friday summit.

https://x.com/mfa_russia/status/1955324590378373545?s=46&t=TbrKHKgG29uXA1CMFN38Pw

"On August 12, Russia's FM Sergey #Lavrov & US Secretary of State @MarcoRubio spoke over the phone, discussed certain aspects of the upcoming meeting between President Vladimir #Putin & President @realDonaldTrump in Alaska on August 15," the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Trump said while addressing the White House briefing on Monday, "We're going to have a meeting with Vladimir Putin. And at the end of that meeting, probably in the first two minutes, I'll know exactly whether or not a deal can be made," he added.

When asked if he sees a time when there could be normal trade between the US and Russia, Trump said, "I do. Russia has a very valuable piece of land. If Vladimir Putin went toward business instead of toward war, you know, it's a warring nation. That's what they do. They fight a lot of wars. A friend of mine said Russia is tough because they just keep on fighting."

Further, Trump expressed optimism about the meeting and said, "I'd like to see a ceasefire. I'd like to see the best deal that could be made for both parties."

On the same day, Trump said that American tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil had delivered a "big blow" to Moscow, saying, "No one would have been so tough and I haven't stopped there."

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that American tariffs on India over its purchase of Russian oil had delivered a "big blow" to Moscow, saying, "No one would have been so tough and I haven't stopped there."

He said Russia has been "heavily impacted" by global pressure, including US trade actions on multiple countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor