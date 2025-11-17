Set to sign MoU with British Museum today to bring Vrindavani Vastra home: Assam CM

New Delhi, Nov 17 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed on Monday in London with the British Museum to facilitate the return of the sacred Vrindavani Vastra to Assam under a loan agreement.

Calling it a moment of immense cultural significance, the Chief Minister wrote on X (on Sunday night), “Tomorrow is a big day for Assam & Bharat. We are signing a MoU with the British Museum so that the sacred Vrindavani Vastra can be brought back home under a loaning arrangement. Vikas & Virasat continue to be pillar of our governance agenda.”

CM Sarma is currently in London on a high-level visit aimed at negotiating the terms for bringing the historically treasured textile back to its homeland.

In another post from his ongoing visit, he shared glimpses of his engagement with the local Indian community and his observations on urban development.

“On my first day in London I visited the city’s waterfront. We are transforming Guwahati’s riverfront and are in the process of borrowing some of the global best practices. In between, I also met our hardworking diaspora and interacted with them,” he wrote.

The Chief Minister began his London trip on Saturday with the primary agenda of securing the temporary return of the Vrindavani Vastra, a priceless 16th-century silk textile created under the guidance of the revered neo-Vaishnavite saint Srimanta Sankardeva.

The artefact, currently preserved in the British Museum, is expected to be displayed in Assam in 2027, according to CM Sarma.

Before departing from Delhi, CM Sarma released a video message outlining the mission's significance and the logistical preparations required back home.

“Perhaps tomorrow (Sunday), we will sign an MoU with the London Museum to bring the Vrindavani Vastra to Assam in 2027. Till then, for the next two years, we will have to build a museum to preserve it with utmost care. Our govt has allotted land in Guwahati’s Khanapara area to the cultural affairs department for this purpose,” he said.

The planned museum in Khanapara is expected to serve as a secure, climate-controlled facility capable of displaying and preserving the centuries-old textile.

Bringing back the Vrindavani Vastra, even temporarily, will bolster cultural pride in Assam and shine a global spotlight on the artistic and spiritual heritage of Sankardeva’s Vaishnavite renaissance.

The MoU, once signed, will mark a significant milestone in India’s ongoing efforts to reconnect with historically displaced artefacts and ensure their visibility for future generations.

