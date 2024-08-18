Seven dead, eight injured in van-truck collision in Philippines
By IANS | Published: August 18, 2024 02:58 PM2024-08-18T14:58:56+5:302024-08-18T15:00:12+5:30
Manila, Aug 18 At least seven people, including a two-year-old girl, were killed and eight injured in a collision between a passenger van and a delivery truck in Quezon province, south of Manila, on Sunday.
Initial police investigation showed that the van was heading north to Manila when the accident occurred on Sunday morning on a highway in Sariaya town.
The van driver reportedly dozed off while on the wheels, and then the vehicle swerved to the other lane before colliding head-on with the oncoming truck.
The van driver was among the dead, while the truck driver was severely injured in the accident.
Further details are awaited as investigation is underway.
