Seven killed after South Korean tanker capsizes off coast of Japan

Tokyo, March 20 Seven people died after a South Korean-flagged tanker capsized on Wednesday in waters off the Japanese prefecture of Yamaguchi, local media reported.

There were 11 non-Japanese crew on board the tanker, the Keoyoung Sun. Nine crew members were rescued, but seven of them were later confirmed dead, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing the Japan Coast Guard.

The local coast guard station said it received an emergency call at around 7:05 a.m. local time on Wednesday (2205 GMT on Tuesday) from the tanker in waters west of Mutsure Island off Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture, saying: "The ship is tilted due to bad weather. We need rescue," NHK reported.

The coast guard and others are continuing the search and rescue for the two remaining crew members, the report said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The coast guard said the tanker had been at anchor due to rough weather.

Warnings about strong winds and high waves had been issued at the time of the incident, according to a local observatory.

