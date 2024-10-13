Seven killed after storm, strong winds hit Brazil's Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo, Oct 13 A powerful storm in southeast Brazil's Sao Paulo state left at least seven people dead, marking one of the most severe weather events in nearly 30 years.

Three people were killed in a wall collapse in Bauru and the others were killed by falling trees in Diadema, Cotia and the city of Sao Paulo, according to the Civil Defence agency, Xinhua news agency reported.

Winds reached up to 67 mph (107.5 km/h) in Sao Paulo, the highest recorded since 1995, causing widespread power outages that affected around 10 million people for more than 15 hours.

Power company Enel has not provided a timeline for full restoration, drawing criticism from the city's mayor and a demand from the national energy regulator for an updated service plan.

The storm also disrupted water supplies in Sao Paulo and nearby cities, including Sao Bernardo do Campo, Cotia, Sao Caetano, Santo Andre and Diadema.

