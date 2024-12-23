Seven killed, five injured after minibus overturns in South Africa

Johannesburg, Dec 23 At least seven people have died and five others were injured on Monday after their minibus overturned on the N3 road in South Africa's northeastern province of Mpumalanga, local authorities confirmed.

According to the Mpumalanga Department of Public Works, Roads and Transport, the accident happened in the early hours of Monday when the vehicle was travelling from Gauteng Province to KwaZulu-Natal Province.

"Two people sustained serious injuries while three more occupants were slightly injured. The injured were rushed to the nearby Frankfort Hospital in Free State Province," the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison said in a statement. "The deceased were all passengers."

Jackie Macie, Mpumalanga member of the executive council for community safety, security and liaison, said the cause of the crash is unclear at the moment, but the investigation is already underway.

"It is deeply saddening to see such an abrupt end to other people's lives when they were supposed to celebrate the holiday season with their loved ones. All road users must always prioritise their lives and those of others by being extremely cautious," said Macie.

He urged motorists to be cautious and adjust their driving in accordance with prevailing conditions on the road, especially at night when visibility is reduced, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) called on the freight industry to take measures to reduce road crashes.

In a statement issued after the most recent crash, the RTMC noted that many accidents have occurred in the early hours of the morning, suggesting that fatigue may have played a role.

"Fatigue is one of the leading contributors to road accidents, with research showing that drowsy and distracted drivers are significantly more likely to be involved in collisions," said the RTMC.

"Physical and mental fatigue can impair reaction times, decision-making, and attention -- skills essential for safe driving. Drivers who are physically tired or mentally exhausted may overlook warning signs, misjudge traffic conditions, or fail to respond quickly to sudden changes in events."

On Sunday, seven people had died and five were injured in an accident in Limpopo Province.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor