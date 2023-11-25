Seven killed in accident at construction site in China

Beijing, Nov 25 Seven people were killed when a scaffolding collapsed suddenly during concreting process for a structure on a construction site in Anze County in China's Shanxi Province, local authorities said.

The incident occurred at around 10.00 p.m. on Friday after which six workers and one operator of a concrete pump car fell to the base of the structure, which measured around 30 meters in height, and got buried under the reinforced concrete, Xinhua news agency reported.

As per local authorities, the rescue efforts faced challenges due to factors of the solidification of the cement and the risk of secondary collapse of the scaffolding at the site.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor