Seven killed in Israeli missile attack on Syria

Damascus, Feb 7 Seven people were killed and 13 others wounded after an Israeli missile hit targeted areas in the Syria's Homs province early on Wednesday, a health official said.

Muslim Al-Atassi, the health director in Homs, told media that the death toll has been officially confirmed following the conclusion of rescue operations after the collapse of a residential building on Al-Hamra Street in Homs city which was caused by the attack.

The Syrian Defense Ministry said Israel conducted a missile attack at around 00:30 a.m. local time from over the northern Lebanese region of Tripoli, targeting various sites in the city of Homs and its vicinity, Xinhua news agency reported.

Several missiles were intercepted and destroyed by Syrian air defenses, with a few others landing in the Al-Qusayr countryside, causing fires in the vicinity.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported nine explosions heard in Homs and its surrounding areas following the attack.

This attack was the latest in a series of Israeli strikes on military sites in Syria and the Observatory said Israel also shelled sites belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah on the outskirts of Homs

