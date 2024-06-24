Seven killed in landslide in Afghanistan
By IANS | Published: June 24, 2024 01:58 PM2024-06-24T13:58:25+5:302024-06-24T14:00:12+5:30
Kabul, June 24 At least seven people have been confirmed dead as a landslide struck a village in east Afghanistan's Paktia province, state-run media Bakhtar News Agency reported on Monday.
The natural disaster happened late Sunday in the province's Jakaorgor village in Janikhail district when the landslide swept through a residential house, reports Xinhua news agency.
People in remote areas of Afghanistan mostly inhabit mud houses, which are vulnerable to natural disasters, including downpours, snowfall, and earthquakes.
