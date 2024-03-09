Seven killed in road accident in Afghanistan

Kabul, March 9 Seven people have been killed and three others sustained injury after a vehicle overturned in Afghanistan's Nimroz province, provincial traffic police official Abidullah Mirwais said on Saturday.

The road accident occurred on Friday night on a road linking Dilaram district with the provincial capital Zaranj city, killing four men, two women and a child on the spot while injuring three others including a child, the official said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Details are awaited.

This is the second deadly road accident reported in the past four days in Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, six people were killed and 32 others injured when a passenger bus turned turtle in the eastern Ghazni province.

Reckless driving, congested roads, lack of safety measures during travel and dilapidated highways are among the major factors claiming traveller's life in Afghanistan, according to Afghan officials.

The latest data from national traffic authorities showed more than 1,600 people were killed with more than 4,000 others injured in road accidents in the Central Asian country over the past 10 months.

