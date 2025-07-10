Seven people were detained in Armenia on suspicion of terrorism

Yerevan [Armenia], July 10 (ANI/MIC Izvestia): Seven more people were detained in Armenia on suspicion of terrorism. This was reported on July 10 in the press service of the Republican Investigative Committee (IC).

"At the moment, seven people have been detained, one of whom has been charged under Part 1 of Articles 43-308 of the Criminal Code ('Preparation of terrorism')," the publication says on the agency's website.

It is specified that during large-scale investigative and procedural actions and searches, an electric detonator for remote actuation and its components, a live grenade, a detonator of a live grenade, gunpowder, radio communications equipment and other objects and objects of interest to the investigation were found.

Earlier, on June 25, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, leader of the opposition "Holy Struggle" party, was detained in Armenia. According to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, the "Holy Struggle" movement under Galstanyan's leadership allegedly prepared terrorist attacks and the seizure of power. Later, his lawyer Sergey Harutyunyan reported that the detainee was charged under articles on terrorism, riots and usurpation of power.

The next day, on June 26, the Investigative Committee of Armenia announced the arrest of 15 people in a criminal case of an attempt to "seize power". (ANI/MIC Izvestia)

