Seven 'terrorists' killed in military operations in Pakistan
By IANS | Published: November 5, 2024 03:55 PM2024-11-05T15:55:18+5:302024-11-05T16:00:10+5:30
Islamabad, Nov 5 Seven "terrorists" were killed and three others injured in separate operations by the Pakistani military across the country.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan's military, said one incident happened in the North Waziristan tribal district where a "terrorist" was killed in an intelligence-based operation.
The second incident took place in the neighbouring South Waziristan district where troops intercepted "terrorists" trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Xinhua news agency reported quoting ISPR.
The incident triggered an exchange of fire, in which five "terrorists" were killed, while three others got injured.
Meanwhile, a "terrorist" was killed in a clash with security forces in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Monday.
