Several Afghan electricity projects halted due to funds suspension

Kabul, Dec 25 Several electricity supply projects to Afghanistan have been halted since the past four months due to the suspension of funds from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the World Bank and the US development aid in the wake of the country's takeover by the Taliban, according to officials from the national power company.

The officials from Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said that Turkmenistan's 500 KV electricity transmission to Afghanistan is one of the halted projects, which was transferring electricity from the border of Turkmenistan to Sheberghan's Aqina port and then to the Alvazun plain of Kunduz and finally to the Arghandi district of Kabul, reports TOLO News.

Only 10 per cent of the work is yet to be completed.

"Ninety per cent of the 500 KV line project is completed and only 10 per cent of its work remains. If the ADB allows it, we can complete the remaining 10 percent of its work in the next six months," TOLO News quoted Safiullah Ahmadzai, the executive chief of DABS, as saying.

The officials added that a complete solution to the shortage of electricity in Kabul will require the construction of two more electricity sub-stations at a cost of $40 million.

"Considering the current situation in Afghanistan, they have not given us a positive answer so far. We presented all of our plans and alternative ways to start these projects again," Ahmadzai added.

Kabul residents have said said that the shortage of electricity has increased in this winter.

"There is no electricity, when it comes, it does not benefit us, it comes at 8 or 9 at night," Borhan, a resident of the capital city, told TOLO News.

"When there is a need for electricity during the night, for lighting and warming the rooms, it does not come. People are facing a lot of problems," said Nooraqa, another resident.

According to some institutions in the country, work on nearly a dozen other major projects, including the CASA1000, TAPI and TAP projects, have also been halted.

