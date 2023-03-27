Several injured in mass shooting at Tennessee school, shooter killed
By IANS | Published: March 27, 2023 10:33 PM 2023-03-27T22:33:03+5:30 2023-03-27T22:50:08+5:30
Washington, March 27 Several students at a school in US' Tennessee state were injured in a shooting attack ...
Washington, March 27 Several students at a school in US' Tennessee state were injured in a shooting attack on Monday before the perpetrator was shot dead by the police, reports said.
The attack was reported from the Covenant School in Nashville, a private Christian school for students in pre-school to sixth grade, when the students are roughly 11 or 12 years old, the BBC reported.
The Nashville Fire Department, in a tweet, said that there are "multiple patients" from an incident at a local school, and the area remains "an active scene".
Nashville police said they had "engaged" the shooter, who is now dead.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app