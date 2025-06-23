Several Israeli towns without electricity after Iranian attack
By ANI | Updated: June 23, 2025 15:03 IST2025-06-23T14:58:46+5:302025-06-23T15:03:41+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], June 23 (ANI/TPS): Several southern Israeli towns were without power as a result of an Iranian missile striking near "strategic infrastructure sites," the Israel Electric Corporation said on Monday.
IEC teams are repairing infrastructure and removing safety hazards. (ANI/TPS)
