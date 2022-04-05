Several killed as truck collides with train in Hungary
By ANI | Published: April 5, 2022 02:56 PM2022-04-05T14:56:02+5:302022-04-05T15:52:51+5:30
Several people were killed after a truck caused a train derailment in southern Hungary early Tuesday, police said.
Several people were killed after a truck caused a train derailment in southern Hungary early Tuesday, police said.
The crash, which took place in the town of Mindszent in Hungary's Csongrad County, also injured a number of other people, police added.
The accident occurred at about 7:00 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) when a truck drove into rail tracks and was hit by a train, which eventually derailed. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app