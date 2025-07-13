Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers arrested as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM-led convoy reaches Lahore

Punjab [Pakistan], July 13 : Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) workers have been arrested by Punjab police on Saturday as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur-led convoy arrived in Lahore to express solidarity with suspended Punjab Assembly Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs), ARY News reported.

Several PTI workers, led by party ticket-holder Yasir Gillani, reached Shahdara Chowk to welcome Gandapur's convoy. However, a heavy police contingent dispersed the crowd and arrested several party workers, including Yasir Gillani.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders were heading to Raiwind farmhouse, where a meeting of the party's parliamentary group is due to take place. PTI's central leadership, along with MNAs and MPAs from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will attend the meeting, ARY News reported.

The agenda includes creating a political strategy and making preparations for the next phase of PTI's protest movement against the government.

Notably, the opposition MPAs allegedly disrupted the Punjab Assembly Session on June 27 and damaged property during the session. In response, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan suspended 26 SIC lawmakers' membership, ARY News reported.

On June 28, the Punjab Assembly speaker decided to refer the matter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the disqualification of the suspended members.

The members suspended by the speaker included Muhammad Ismail, Khayal Ahmed, Shehbaz Ahmed, Tayyab Rashid, Imtiaz Mehmood, Ali Imtiaz, Rashid Tufail, Malik Fahad Masood, Muhammad Tanvir Aslam, Syed Riffat Mehmood, Yasir Mehmood Qureshi, Kalimullah Khan, Muhammad Ansar Iqbal, Ali Asif, Zulfiqar Ali, Ahmed Mujtaba Chaudhry, Shahid Javed, Murtaza Iqbal, Khalid Zubair, Ijaz Shafi, Saima Kanwal, Muhammad Naeem, Sajjad Ahmed, Rana Aurangzeb, Shoaib Mir and Usama Asghar Ali Gujjar.

