Several people injured in Quetta as Baloch Yakjehti Committee supporters, police clash during rally

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 12 : Several people injured, including six police personnel, were injured and 27 people including five women arrested on Thursday after clashes erupted between supporters of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) and police during a rally organised for the recovery of missing students, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Several police vehicles were damaged as police fired tear gas and batton-charged supporters of BYC. Firing was also reported during the clashes. The clashes started after police attempted to push BYC supporters from the Red Zone area where the protesters wanted to hold a sit-in, according to Dawn report.

Supporters of BYC have been holding a sit-in for over a week in Sariab area against the disappearance of Zaheer Baloch and other Baloch missing persons. However, the protesters marched on several roads of Quetta and attempted to move to the Red Zone to hold their sit-in there which led to clashes between police and BYC supporters.

In a video posted on X, BYC's Central Organiser Mahrang Baloch stated that the family of Zaheer Baloch had been holding protest on Sariab Road for many days. However, the government did not give any response despite the protest by the family. Subsequently, the family of Zaheer Baloch decided to move towards the Red Zone on Thursday.

Mahrang Baloch said, "The participants of the rally were attacked, baton-charged and fired upon, resulting in severe injuries to protesters. Two of the injured are in critical condition at the Civil Hospital's trauma centre."

She further said that six female protesters have been arrested and taken to the Civil Line Police Station. She noted that the six female protesters after their arrest have been moved to an unknown location from there, Dawn reported.

While sharing the video on X, Mahrang Baloch wrote, "We give the state and government of Balochistan half an hour if Baloch women and youths are not released within half an hour, we will march from Saryab to Quetta red zone and hold an indefinite dharna in front of the red zone."

"While we also make it clear that we will not be afraid of violence and arrests, rather our struggle will emerge with greater intensity in response to them. I appeal to the people of Quetta to reach the Saryab sit-in as soon as possible," she added.

اعلامیہ ہم ریاست اور حکومت بلوچستان کو آدھے گھنٹے کا وقت دیتے ہیں اگر آدھے گھنٹے کے اندر بلوچ خواتین اور نوجوانوں کو رہا نہیں کیا گیا تو ہم سریاب سے کوئٹہ ریڈ زون تک مارچ کریں گے اور ریڈ زون کے سامنے غیر معینہ مدت کے لیے دھرنا دیں گے۔ جبکہ ہم یہ بھی واضح کرتے ہیں کہ ہم تشدد… pic.twitter.com/VIiDMlWqlm — Mahrang Baloch (@MahrangBaloch_) July 11, 2024

Zaheer Baloch is one of the many victims of the sustained problem of enforced disappearances in Pakistan's Balochistan. On July 4, BYC said that he was abducted in late June without stating any charges.

In a post on X, the BYC stated, "Zaheer Baloch, who was abducted on June 27, is among the latest victims. In response, his family has staged a sit-in and road blockade protest at Sariyab Road in Quetta. They are demanding his safe recovery and the lodging of an FIR against the latest culprits in the Baloch Genocide CTD, who abducted Zaheer without any charges. Today, the family organized a protest rally from the sit-in camp to further highlight their plight."

Enforced Disappearances have become a tragic norm in Balochistan, with Baloch people being subjected to such brutal practices on a daily basis. Despite condemnation from reputable international organizations and steadfast resistance by the Baloch people, the state continues to… pic.twitter.com/HXSBaOa3fB— Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) July 3, 2024

In the same statement, BYC stated, "Enforced Disappearances have become a tragic norm in Balochistan, with Baloch people being subjected to such brutal practices on a daily basis. Despite condemnation from reputable international organizations and steadfast resistance by the Baloch people, the state continues to perpetuate these disappearances."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor