Several people placed under Fourth Schedule of anti-terrorism act in Balochistan

Quetta (Balochistan) September 10 : The Balochistan government has listed a large number of individuals on the Fourth Schedule under the Anti-Terrorism Act, Dawn reported.

According to the report, although the Home Department did not issue an official notification, several individuals have confirmed to Dawn that their names have been added to the Fourth Schedule.

They have been instructed to report to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and local police. Sources indicate that this action was taken based on recommendations from district intelligence committees.

Being placed on the Fourth Schedule under the Anti-Terrorism Act means the concerned individuals have been designated as proscribed persons. Restrictions imposed on them include a ban on passport issuance, freezing of bank accounts, prohibition on financial support and credit, revocation of arms licenses, and restrictions on employment clearances.

Mahrang Baloch, a prominent Baloch activist, condemned this action and said that the Balochistan government, at the behest of the military establishment, is carrying out massive and systematic abuses by placing thousands of names on the Fourth Schedule, a draconian anti-terror watch list.

In Quetta alone, 137 people were added to the Fourth Schedule in July, including students, activists, writers, lecturers, and professors.

She posted on X, "The list also includes my brother, Nasir Baloch, who has previously been a victim of enforced disappearance and has no connection to any form of political activism. Adding the names of peaceful individuals or family members of activists to an anti-terror watch list is part of a larger campaign of subjugation and oppression against the Baloch people in Balochistan."

She further said, "The government is turning Balochistan into a mass internment camp, similar to those in the Xinjiang autonomous region, to control, dictate, oppress, and change the thoughts of the people. However, the Baloch will resist any such attempts. I urge civil society, the media, international human rights organisations, and political stakeholders to speak out against this blatant misuse of the law."

The report also stated that Baloch Qadir, chief of the Baloch Student Organisation, and Secretary General Samand Baloch and Shakoor Baloch are among those who have been included on the list. NP President Dr Malik Baloch stated that 3,000 people are set to be added to the Fourth Schedule.

