Severe air pollution in PoGB causes health risks, low visibility

Gilgit [PoGB], December 20 : Air pollution in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) has reached alarming levels, particularly during the winter months. Due to the increase in the price of LPG gas and the shortage of electricity, locals resort to burning wood, tyres, and plastic to heat their homes.

Skardu TV reported that this widespread practice has caused severe air pollution, leading to low visibility and posing serious health risks to the population.

PoGB is grappling with an electricity shortage, as residents receive only 2-3 hours of electricity per day. With the high cost of LPG gas connections, many are left with no choice but to burn harmful materials for warmth. Skardu TV reported that the government is urged to find sustainable and affordable alternatives to address the energy crisis and reduce pollution in the region.

The burning of these materials produces toxic pollutants, including carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, and heavy metals such as lead and mercury.

These hazardous chemicals not only cause respiratory and cardiovascular problems but also increase the risk of cancer, neurological damage, and birth defects.

According to Skardu TV, the residents of PoGB are facing breathing difficulties as a result of the polluted air, which is further exacerbated by the region's inadequate heating solutions.

The cost of wood in PoGB is high, forcing many families to burn tyres and plastic, both of which contribute significantly to the toxic smog that blankets the region. The practice of burning biomass, plastic, and rubber releases polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, dioxins, and furans, compounds known to have long-term health effects. The resulting pollution not only impacts the health of local communities but also harms the environment, creating smog-like conditions.

Immediate action is needed to promote eco-friendly practices and provide accessible heating solutions to protect both public health and the environment in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan.

