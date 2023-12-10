Severe storms kill 6, injure 23 in US

Washington, Dec 10 At least six people have been killed and 23 others injured after severe storms tore through the US state of Tennessee.

Three people, including a child, after tornado struck Montgomery County on Saturday afternoon, while three more deaths were reported in the suburbs of Nashville, the capital of Tennessee, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Due to potential dangers from the weather, downed power lines, and debris, we (ask) that the community shelter in place and stay off the roadway," the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

The weather is part of a cross-country system expected to bring severe thunderstorms, high wind and tornadoes to the South through the weekend.

The storms came nearly two years to the day after the National Weather Service recorded 41 tornadoes through a handful of states, including 16 in Tennessee and eight in Kentucky.

