Severe storms wreak havoc on Spain's Balearic Islands

Madrid, Aug 16 Heavy storms and torrential rains battered Spain's Balearic Islands, causing widespread flooding, road closures, evacuations, and flight cancellations just days after the region endured its fourth heatwave of the summer.

The Military Emergency Unit (UME) has been deployed to the archipelago in the Western Mediterranean to assess the situation and provide support to civil authorities as needed, Xinhua news agency reported.

On the island of Menorca, the Civil Guard evacuated 31 residents from a nursing home due to the risk of collapse from the relentless rains. Additionally, a family of five, including three minors, was rescued after becoming trapped in their vehicle.

The storms have led to significant travel disruptions, with approximately 70 flights cancelled on Thursday, according to AENA, the public company managing Spain's airports.

Authorities have banned all outdoor activities, resulting in the cancellation of events, parties, and concerts scheduled for today, a national holiday across Spain.

In Mallorca, ten residents were evacuated from homes inundated with nearly half a meter of water. Firefighters also evacuated 29 passengers from a local commuter train after it broke down due to the severe weather.

The storms have triggered several maritime rescues as well.

Emergency services have urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel due to strong currents formed by overflowing rivers and torrents, warning of the continued danger posed by the extreme weather conditions.

