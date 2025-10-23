Severe winds batter New Zealand as state of local emergency declared

Wellington, Oct 23 Parts of New Zealand's South and North Islands were hit by damaging winds on Thursday, prompting widespread disruption, power outages, and a state of local emergency declaration in Canterbury after rare Red Warnings were issued.

According to the national weather authority, MetService, Red Warnings, the highest level of weather alert, were issued on Wednesday morning for Canterbury and Wellington.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the Thursday event was stronger and more widespread than earlier in the week. "Thursday had a similar but stronger flavor. While some areas escaped the impacts earlier, these winds were more widespread and affected places that don't often see strong winds," Makgabutlane said, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Wednesday afternoon, Minister for Emergency Management and Recovery Mark Mitchell declared a state of local emergency for the Canterbury Region to assist in the response to the severe weather.

Residents in some parts of Canterbury were told to prepare for evacuation as the river water level continued to rise. Tens of thousands of homes lost electricity, with power companies warning that some properties could remain without power for several days.

Roads and highways were severely affected, with the West Coast region cut off by flooding. Residents were advised to stay indoors, secure loose items, and refrain from unnecessary travel.

Flights in and out of the capital city, Wellington, have been canceled during the day, and several main roads have been closed.

