Seychelles Vice President arrives to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi [India] June 8 : Vice President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif on Saturday arrived in New Delhi to attend Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Secretary (CPV & OIA), Muktesh Pardeshi received Ahmed Afif at the airport.

Commenting on Afif's arrival, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X, "Warm welcome to VP Ahmed Afif of Seychelles as he arrives in New Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM @narendramodi and Council of Ministers."

Further, he also said that this visit will impart further momentum to bilateral ties.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had already arrived in Delhi, She is the first distinguished foreign guest to arrive in India for the swearing-in ceremony.

"First distinguished guest sets foot in New Delhi for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers. PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh was warmly received by Secy (CPV & OIA) @mukteshpardeshi as she arrived in New Delhi. This visit of one of our most valued partners will further strengthen - close and deep-rooted bonds of friendship," said the Official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.

PM Modi is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Friday. Alongside him, members of his council of ministers will also take their oath on the same day.

Several leaders and State heads of neighbourhood region and Indian Ocean region have been invited for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony as distinguished guests, a testament to India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an official statement on Saturday said, "President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles, Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda'; and Prime Minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, have accepted the invitation to attend."

Additionally, the MEA mentioned that besides participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will also grace a Banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, later in the same evening.

