Seychelles vital in advancing MAHASAGAR vision, priorities of Global South: VP Radhakrishnan

Victoria [Seychelles], October 26 : Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday said that India's presence in Seychelles for the swearing-in of the new government is a testament to New Delhi's steadfast support for the people of Seychelles, reaffirming the enduring partnership between the two nations.

Radhakrishnan, while addressing the Indian diaspora, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of MAHASAGARMutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth across Regionsreflects India's shared commitment to a free, open and secure Indian Ocean.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Seychelles, Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan said Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's vision of MAHASAGAR—Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth across Regions—reflects our shared commitment to a free, open & secure Indian Ocean.

"Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan said his presence in Seychelles for the swearing-in of the new President and Government, representing India, underscores India's steadfast support for the people of Seychellesreaffirming the enduring partnership between the two nations," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Radhakrishnan held talks with Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius, in Seychelles. The two reflected on historical ties between India and Mauritius.

Hon'ble Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan met H. E. Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of Mauritius, in Seychelles. The leaders reflected on the strong and enduring bonds rooted in shared history and culture and discussed ways to further strengthen India–Mauritius bilateral relations.

Ahead of Radhakrishnan's address to the Indian community in Victoria, the Indian diaspora expressed their excitement.

The diaspora members hailed the visit as a show of strong India-Seychelles ties.

Sunil, a member of the Indian diaspora, said, "It is a great occasion... This shows the strength of the relationship between the two countries."

Another member of the Indian diaspora expressed his excitement to ANI, "All of us are very happy... We all welcome him wholeheartedly... All of us will participate in this session."

