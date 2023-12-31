Shabab Al Ahli soar to UAE Super Cup glory in thrilling Dubai comeback

Dubai [UAE], December 31 (ANI/WAM): In a thrilling comeback, Shabab Al Ahli defeated Sharjah Football Club 6-2 at Dubai's Al Maktoum Stadium to clinch their sixth UAE Football Super Cup.

Trailing early, Shabab Al Ahli soared in the second half, netting two goals to level the score before unleashing a dominant display with three more to claim the trophy, showcasing remarkable resilience and firepower in their triumphant performance. (ANI/WAM)

