Shabab Al-Ahly begins its career by defeating "Matrix Deers" in "Asian Basketball Champions League"

Dubai [UAE], June 11 (ANI/WAM): Shabab Al-Ahly team defeated the Malaysian "NS Matrix Deers", with a score of 92-76, at the beginning of its participation, in the first group competitions of the Asian Basketball Champions League, which it will host at the Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Hall until June 15.

Shabab Al-Ahly shared the top spot in the group with the Lebanese Riyadi team, with two points each, and the two teams will meet tomorrow, Tuesday, in their second match in the tournament.

Within the second group competitions, the Japanese Hiroshima Dragonfly team came close to qualifying for the semi-finals after its victory today over the South Korean KCC Aegis team with a score of 107-77.

The Japanese team won its first match yesterday against Indonesia's Pelita Jaya, 86-69.

This is the second loss for the South Korean team, after it also lost yesterday in its first match in the tournament to Iranian Shahrdari Gorgan with a score of 102-79, leaving the tournament.

Within the same group, the Indonesian Pelita Jaya team defeated Iran's Shahrdari Gorgan with a score of 97-90, so that deciding the second ticket in this group was postponed to the semi-finals for the final round. (ANI/WAM)

