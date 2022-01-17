Shadowy world of Pakistan intelligence agency exposed with trail of Muhammed Gohir Khan

The London trial of a Pakistani supermarket worker accused of plotting to kill another Pakistani living in the Netherlands will expose the shadowy world of hired killers employed by Pakistan's intelligence agency, according to Islamkhabar.

The man standing trial is Muhammad Gohir Khan who was arrested last June and was hired as a "hitman by figures said to be based in Pakistan, according to Islamkhabar.

The targeted victim was a Pakistani blogger, Ahmad Waqass Goraya who made fun of the Pakistani military and gave a detailed account of human rights violations on his Facebook account.

Goraya had fled Pakistan after being targeted by the ISI and found asylum in Rotterdam. The Kingston Crown Court heard this month and Goraya was known for speaking out against the activities of the Pakistan government and appears to have been targeted for that reason.

Sajid Mir's hand was clearly visible in the killing of Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks in a car crash in Sweden last October. Although details of planning and execution of the assassination camouflaged as an accident are hazy, the modus operandi betrayed the role of Mir who has had considerable experience in operating in foreign countries and using a local network of operatives.

Likewise in December 2020, the Pakistani establishment's role was suspected in the mysterious death of Karima Baloch, an outspoken Baloch leader who had to flee Pakistan under threat from the army.

The trial of hitman, Muhammad Gohir Khan, to begin shortly, is likely to unmask the global assassin ring run by Pakistan Army, according to Islamkhabar.

( With inputs from ANI )

