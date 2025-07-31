Shafi Burfat warns US against backing Pakistan's radical military leadership, urges support for democratic forces in South Asia

Frankfurt [Germany] July 31 : The Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), Shafi Burfat, has criticised the United States for what he perceives as a dangerously myopic policy shift that supports Pakistan's radical military leadership under General Asim Munir. Burfat cautioned that such backing could foster "a new Osama bin Laden" in the area, destabilising South Asia and posing a threat to global peace.

Burfat condemned US President Donald Trump for endorsing Pakistan's current military leadership, asserting that it would result in a significant increase in religious extremism, terrorism, and political turmoil across the region.

"Because of US President Donald Trump's shortsighted approach, General Asim Munir, with his radical mindset, is being groomed as a new Osama bin Laden," Burfat asserted. "This represents a danger not just for South Asia, but for peace and stability worldwide."

The JSMM leader charged the Pakistani military, largely influenced by the Punjabi elite, with harshly oppressing historical nationalities such as the Sindhis, Baloch, Pashtuns, Saraikis, and Brahuis. Burfat stated that these ethnic groups endure systemic exploitation, humiliation, and deprivation of basic freedoms in the name of religion.

Emphasizing Pakistan's inherent issues, Burfat remarked, "Pakistan is not an organic state; it was formed through religious deceit and ideological trickery." He pointed out the enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings of activists and highlighted that regions like Sindh suffer from the extraction of natural resources under military dominance.

The JSMM chairman also criticised the increase of madrassas in Sindh, which he believes are utilised to indoctrinate children into extremism, replacing secular and progressive education. He described this as part of a larger strategy by the Pakistani state to reinforce the contentious "two-nation theory" and radical Islamic views.

"The military controls every domain: politics, diplomacy, commerce, media, and the judicial system," he asserted. "Democratic and secular bodies are crushed, free expression is suppressed, and state-sponsored terrorism is encouraged."

Burfat expressed serious worry over the ongoing US economic sanctions and tariffs against India, a democratic ally, while favouring Pakistan. He stated that this sends a concerning message and weakens India's position as a global democratic leader.

"It is deeply concerning that while the US rewards Pakistan, it is simultaneously undermining India through economic sanctions," he said. "This reorientation is almost an effort to reduce India to a modern economic dependency."

He further cautioned that the strategy of empowering Pakistan could lead to dire outcomes, not only for the region but globally. Urging immediate international intervention, Burfat demanded that the US halt all support for Pakistan's military regime, impose comprehensive sanctions, and place Pakistan's nuclear arsenal under international oversight. He also called on global institutions and democratic nations to support the oppressed nationalities in Pakistan.

"If the US persists along this route, the world will encounter the repercussions of another extremist menace," Burfat warned. "The accountability will fall entirely on the U.S. government and its misguided foreign policy."

The statement concluded with a call to the American populace and policymakers to reassess their partnership with what he refers to as a "terror-exporting fascist state" and instead back the cause of democracy, freedom, and human rights for the historically marginalised groups within Pakistan.

