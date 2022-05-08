Shahid Afridi reacts to online backlash over criticism of Imran Khan

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday reacted to online criticism on social media over criticism of ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a video statement on his YouTube channel, Afridi said, "I always praised Imran Khan as captain but it's my right to disagree with his policies as Prime Minister," reported Geo News.

The former skipper said that he expressed his views as a common Pakistani. "In civilised societies, a difference of opinion is respected," he said, adding that the difference of opinion should not be converted into hate.

Former Pakistan captain said that it is his right to disagree with the policies of the former pm Imran Khan, reported Geo News.

"I never made a personal attack on him, but I have the right to disagree with his policies," he added.

Afridi had extended felicitation to newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"I knew that I was criticized when I congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the prime minister," he added.

He maintained that Imran Khan has always been his idol, adding that he started cricket after being inspired by him, reported Geo News.

The head of the state is respectable, regardless of his party affiliation, as he represents the country, Afridi said, adding if you want the respect of your country in the world, respect the prime minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor