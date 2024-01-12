Shahid, Kriti groove on ‘Laal Peeli Akhiyaan’ from ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’

Mumbai, Jan 12 Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all geared up to set the stage on fire with the track ‘Laal Peeli Akhiyaan’ from their next ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’.

The dance number is choreographed by Shaik Jani Basha. The vibrant beats are given by Tanishk Bagchi, known for multiple chartbusters. Sung by Romy and Tanishk, with lyrics by Neeraj Rajawat, the song is a perfect blend of rhythm and lyrics.

Tanishk Bagchi, the music composer and singer, expresses his excitement, stating: “Laal Peeli Akhiyaan is an absolute banger! Its beats will make you hit the dance floor instantly. Shahid’s infectious energy is definitely the highlight of the song... can’t wait to see people groove to this one!”

Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, A Maddock Film's production, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar.

The trailer is all set to arrive on January 18. The film will release on February 9, 2024.

