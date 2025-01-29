Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzania

Dar Es Salaam [Tanzania], January 29 (ANI/WAM): On behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, headed the UAE delegation participating in the African Heads of State EnergySummit in the capital of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dar es Salaam.

The summit held under the theme, "Lighting Africa: The Transformative Power of Mission 300," was organised by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the World Bank, in cooperation with the African Union.

The summit aims to advance the "Mission 300" initiative and provide energy to 300 million people in Africa by 2030, contributing to overcoming the energy crisis that currently affects approximately 600 million people across the continent.

This year's edition included several sessions and workshops featuring heads of state, ministers, regional and international banks, and global partners addressing the necessary solutions to achieve safe and reliable access to energy.

On the sidelines of the summit, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan held bilateral meetings with President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the United Republic of Tanzania; President William Samoei Ruto of the Republic of Kenya; President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamudof the Federal Republic of Somalia.

The UAE's participation reflects the country's commitment toward strengthening international cooperation and partnerships to achieve sustainable development goals and expand energy access to the African continent. (ANI/WAM)

