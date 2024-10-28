"Shame on you!": Bereaved families heckle PM Netanyahu demanding return of hostages

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 28 : As outrage increases over Israeli hostages still being in Hamas captivity, some bereaved families interrupted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech on Sunday and cried out "Shame on you!", Times of Israel reported.

Netanyahu was speaking at a ceremony in memory of victims of the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

The relatives shouted that their family members were killed, while others shouted: "Shame on you!". Netanyahu paused his speech till the people were removed from the ceremony.

Such memorial events were laced with controversy as the families of victims blamed the Israeli government for failures that enabled Hamas to carry out the attacks. The families also blamed the government for their failure to secure the release of hostages, according to Times of Israel.

When the second memorial day was announced, it initially was not to feature speeches from families bereaved on October 7, due to concern the platform could be used to criticize the government. Amid outcry, it was adjusted to include a representative from a bereaved family, the report added.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) conducted "precise strikes" on Iranian military targets, around a month after Tehran launched around 200 ballistic missiles towards Israel.

Israel's strike came weeks after Iran launched a barrage of missiles towards Tel Aviv earlier this month. Iran's action follows the coordinated explosion of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon in September in which more than 2800 were wounded and several people were killed.

Earlier, warning Iran's "proxy" Hezbollah for the "grave mistake" after a drone from Lebanon targeted his private residence, PM Netanyahu said the "assassination" attempt will not deter him or Israel to "eliminate" the terrorists and "those who dispatch them."

Netanyahu's response came after a drone was launched towards his residence in the Israeli town of Caesarea. He and his wife Sara were not at home at the time of the attack.

