Shanghai Cooperation Organisation condemns Israeli military strikes on Iran; India skips SCO discussions

New Delhi [India], June 14 : Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has expressed serious concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and "strongly condemned" the military strikes carried out by Israel on Iran on June 13.

However, India refrained from participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) discussions on a statement condemning Israel's military strikes on Iran, and urged for dialogue and diplomacy for de-escalation.

"India's own position on the matter had been articulated by us on 13 June 2025, and remains the same. We urge that channels of dialogue and diplomacy be utilised to work towards de-escalation, and it is essential that the international community undertake endeavours in that direction," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The SCO's statement comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia following Israel's strikes on Iran on June 13. Israel launched what it called a "pre-emptive operation" on Iran targeting the latter's nuclear program on Friday.

The statement released by SCO member states said, "The member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) express serious concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East and strongly condemn the military strikes carried out by Israel on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran on June 13, 2025."

"Such aggressive actions against civilian targets, including energy and transport infrastructure, which have resulted in civilian casualties, are a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter. They constitute an infringement on Iran's sovereignty, cause damage to regional and international security, and pose serious risks to global peace and stability," it added.

The SCO members offered condolences to the people and government of Iran and called for the resolution of the situation regarding Iran's nuclear program through peaceful, political, and diplomatic means.

The statement said, "The SCO member states firmly advocate for the resolution of the situation surrounding Iran's nuclear program exclusively through peaceful, political, and diplomatic means. The SCO member states extend their sincere condolences to the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

"The SCO member states, strictly adhering to the principles and norms of the UN Charter and the SCO Charter, consider any unlawful actions directed against SCO member states unacceptable and reaffirm their unwavering commitment to strengthening international peace and security," it added.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is a permanent intergovernmental international organisation. Currently, nine countries enjoy the status of the SCO full members: India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Three countries Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia have an observer status with the SCO, and 14 countries Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Cambodia, Egypt, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Turkiye and UAE have a dialogue partner status.

In a video statement on Friday, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a "very successful opening strike" carried out by Israeli forces. He said Israel, through its large-scale military operation that he named 'Rising Lion', targeted "Iran's main enrichment facility" and "Iran's leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb."

The Israeli PM accused Iran of pursuing a nuclear weapons programme despite global warnings, noting that Tehran has stockpiles of enriched uranium capable of producing multiple nuclear bombs.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that Iran's armed forces were ready to face Israel. Khamenei said that all the officials in the country are on the side of the armed forces.

In a series of posts on X, he said, "The Zionist regime has made a big mistake, a grave error, and committed a reckless act. By God's grace, the consequences of this will bring that regime to ruin. The Iranian nation won't permit the blood of its valued martyrs to go unavenged, nor will it ignore the violation of its airspace. Our Armed Forces are ready, and the country's officials and all the people are behind the Armed Forces."

He said that Iran will show no mercy to Israel. He stated, "Today, we must give a strong response to the evil, despicable, terrorist Zionist identity. God willing, we will respond with strength, and will show no mercy to them. Life will definitely become bitter for the Zionists. The Zionist regime will not escape safely from the heinous crime they've committed."

