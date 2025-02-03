Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Secretary General to visit Delhi from February 4-7

New Delhi [India], February 3 : Nurlan Yermekbayev, the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), will visit Delhi from February 4-7, an official statement said.

During his visit, Yermekbayev will meet External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at South Block, and Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minster of State for External Affairs, at Hyderabad House, as per the statement.

Yermekbayev will also address the Indian Council of World Affairs at Sapru House, according to the statement. He will also lay a wreath at Rajghat upon his arrival.

Earlier, on October 16, External Affairs Minister S Jaishkanar signed eight outcome documents highlighting India's contributions during the 23rd SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Islamabad.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), EAM S Jaishankar noted eight key takeaways from the Indian perspective on the "positive and constructive contribution to the deliberations" made on the concluding day of the summit.

During the meeting, the EAM developed a dialogue centred on the theme of One Earth, One Family, One Future, as well as stated the outcomes of India's initiatives, like the SCO Startup Forum, the Special Working Group on Startups and Innovation, and Traditional Medicine, which received support from member states.

He mentioned the inclusion of digital public infrastructure (DPI) and digital inclusion as an aspect of the SCO cooperation framework.

The meeting also focused on drawing inspiration from Mission LiFE, which is a global mass movement led by India in taking action to protect and preserve the environment towards advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).

"Developing a dialogue on the idea of One Earth, One Family, One Future. Outcomes of India initiatives like SCO Startup Forum, SWG on Startups and Innovation and Traditional Medicine welcomed by SCO members. DPI & Digital inclusion becoming part of SCO cooperation framework. SCO taking inspiration from Mission LiFE to achieving UNSDGs," Jaishankar said.

Jaishaknar also reaffirmed the need for fair and balanced connectivity projects that comply with international law and align with the goals of the UN Charter and the SCO Charter.

