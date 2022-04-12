Shanghai residents scream from windows as China's COVID lockdown prevents them from leaving home for food

Horrifying videos have emerged showing Shanghai residents screaming from their windows over strict COVID lockdown measures that prevent them from leaving home even for food.

In a clip posted online by a Twitter user that he said was taken by the father of his close friend who reported that "people (are) screaming outside of their windows after a week of total lockdown" because they "can't even step outside their apartments".

Many screams can be heard from the windows of nearby apartment buildings in the footage, as per news.com.au.

"It's Shanghai, everyone is screaming, started with a couple now everyone is screaming, after a week of lockdown, something is going to happen, no one knows when this is going to end," the man says in the clip, according to a translator.

Many people are exposing China's high handedness in tackling the covid situation to the social media. An unpopular policy of separating infected children from their virus-free parents - now softened - also triggered a rare show of public anger this week.

China's Zero-COVID strategy has irked the Shanghai residents as China's largest city has been under a draconian lockdown since April 5. China has seen its 25 million inhabitants locked down in phases. The residents complain of food shortages and clashes with health workers reported news.com.au.

But officials are not budging on their zero-tolerance approach. City health official Wu Qianyu said during a Sunday press conference the city "would not relax in the slightest".

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor