Shankar Prasad Sharma appointed as new Nepal envoy to India

Dr Shankar Prasad Sharma has been appointed as the next Nepal ambassador to India, informed the President's Office.

The post had been vacant after previous Nepal envoy Nilambar Acharya, who assumed office in 2019, returned back in September 2021.

Notably, Dr Sharma has previously served as Nepal ambassador to the United States.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor