Sharad Kelkar: It's wonderful that today's kids too are fans of Lord Hanuman

Mumbai, Jan 9 Actor Sharad Kelkar, who has lent his baritone voice for 'Ravan', has opened up about his memory of Lord Hanuman with his daughter ahead of 'The Legend of Hanuman Season 3'.

Talking about the same, Sharad said: "It's wonderful that today’s kids too are fans of lord Hanuman. We all are! And I say, as a 40-year-old man, I too am a fan of lord Hanuman. He gives you the power to do what you must. You go to temples and whenever you need that strength, you say Jai Bajrang Bali."

He talked about how the father-daughter duo mock a fight and take the name of Lord Hanuman.

"Till date, when I have a mock fight with my daughter, I say Jai Bajrang Bali and she knows that Bajrang Bali will give us power. So, as the audience, I would say, I want to see lord Hanuman overcoming all challenges. That is because he is everyone's favorite."

'The Legend of Hanuman' Season 3 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 12.

