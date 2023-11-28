Sharad Kelkar: 'Voice modulation is the most untouched aspect in our cinema'

Mumbai, Nov 28 Actor Sharad Kelkar, who is receiving a lot of positive responses to his work in the recently released streaming show 'Slum Golf', has said that the craft of voice modulation is "largely untouched in our cinema".

Sharad has been terrific behind the mic as well, providing voice to many characters on screen including Prabhas' titular role in the Hindi version of 'Baahubali'.

Talking about how more attention needs to be paid to voice-acting and voice-modulation, Sharad told IANS: "Voice modulation is the most untouched aspect in our cinema. The voice actors haven't got their dues on what they should. Forget about the money, they don't even get the credit for that."

But he is hopeful that a change will come and wishes to be at the forefront of this change given his both his prowess and excellent track record in voice-acting.

He further mentioned, "It's a sad scenario but, I strongly anticipate a change which will also help our cinema get better with the audience having a keen interest in the craft of voice-modulation as well."

Created by Temple Bells Films and directed by Sujay Dahake, 'Slum Golf' also stars Mayur More, and Arjan Singh Aujla in pivotal roles.

'Slum Golf' is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

